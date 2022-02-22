Zelensky announces interest in Estonian investments in energy, infrastructure, IT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he was interested in attracting Estonian investors to energy and infrastructure projects and the development of the IT sector.

"We [with the President of Estonia] agreed that an increase in the presence of business, investments in Ukraine will contribute to increasing the resilience of Ukraine. Interest in increasing them is bilateral. Therefore, I invite Estonian investors to take an active part in energy, infrastructure projects, as well as the development of the IT sphere in Ukraine," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with the President of Estonia for the media.

According to him, the heads of states separately discussed expanding cooperation in the digital sphere and attracting Estonian investors to Ukrainian funds.

"We also agreed to deepen our cooperation on cybersecurity issues," Zelensky said, noting that "there are many other promising areas."