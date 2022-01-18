Austria's Head Group gets permit to build plant in Vinnytsia - deputy mayor

The Austrian-based Head Group has received permission from the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine to start the construction of the Head Vinnytsia plant on the territory of the Winter Sport industrial park, Andriy Ocheretny, the deputy mayor of Vinnytsia, said on Facebook.

"The completion of construction of the plant and commissioning of production facilities is scheduled for December 2022. The company plans to invest about EUR80 million in the creation of production, administrative and storage facilities," he said.

The deputy mayor clarified that since May 12, 2021, preparatory work on the land plot continued at the site: more than 100,000 cubic meters of fertile soil layer were removed, reinforced concrete supports were installed for laying a cable power line, temporary connection networks from the substation were installed.

According to the project, the building of the plant will consist of production and storage facilities, an administrative building, a sewing workshop. The production building will house workshops for the manufacture of skis, boots and bindings, as well as warehouses for raw materials and finished products.

The total area of production premises after the commissioning of the enterprise in 2023 will be 43,000 square meters.

Ocheretny noted that, as expected, this plant will be one of the largest Head Group plants in the world and will provide jobs for more than 1,200 residents of Vinnytsia.

As reported, the total area of the Winter Sport industrial park is 25 hectares. The start of construction of the plant took place in May 2021.

Head International Holding GmbH manufactures sports equipment for winter sports, tennis and scuba diving. The company's production facilities are located in Austria, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, China. The company is present in 85 countries around the world.