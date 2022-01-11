Nova Poshta plans to grow by over 20% in 2022, increase its investment budget 1.5-fold – co-owner

Nova Poshta, the leading postal operator of Ukraine, plans to grow by more than 20% in 2022 and increase its investment budget by 1.5 times, to UAH 4 billion, co-owner of the company Viacheslav Klymov said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

"We want to grow by more than 20% and are going to increase the investment budget by half... We invested about UAH 3 billion [in 2021], and plan to invest about UAH 4 billion in 2022," he said.

Speaking about longer-term plans, the second co-owner of the company, Volodymyr Popereshniuk, said that it is expected that in 10 years Nova Poshta will become three times larger – in terms of the number of cars, branches, etc.