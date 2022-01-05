Investments

14:56 05.01.2022

Zelensky signs law on unblocking state subsidies to foreign subjects of cinematography when making films in Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky signs law on unblocking state subsidies to foreign subjects of cinematography when making films in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law "On amendments to Article 11 of the law of Ukraine 'On state support of cinematography in Ukraine' on the elimination of technical and logical inconsistencies'" No. 1985-IX, which the parliament adopted on December 17 last year.

As reported on the website of the head of state on Wednesday, the document will unblock the implementation of a number of rights of foreign subjects of cinematography, in particular, the right to receive a state subsidy to return part of the qualified costs incurred in the production of a film in Ukraine.

"This will help attract foreign investment to Ukraine, create new jobs, improve the professional level of Ukrainian specialists in this area, international cooperation of filmmakers, develop infrastructure and tourism," the message says.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada supported corresponding bill No. 6265 with 298 votes. According to the explanatory note to the bill, it eliminates technical errors made during the amendment of the law on state support of cinematography in Ukraine on the provision of state subsidies to return part of the qualified costs incurred by a foreign subject of cinematography in the production (creation) of a film in Ukraine.

Tags: #law #cinematography #zelensky
Interfax-Ukraine
Завантаження...
