American Amstar to build logistics complex in Kyiv region for $170 mln

The U.S. company Amstar plans to build a logistics complex for $170 million in the village of Hurivschyna of Kyiv region, the press service of Kyiv Regional State Administration has reported.

"Together with the Agency for Regional Development of Kyiv region, we are working to establish high-quality communication with investors. One example is the Amstar company. They have already begun to build a logistics complex on the territory of the Dmytrivka community," Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Vasyl Volodin said.

According to the project, the complex with a total area of 340,000 square meters will be located on a land plot of 55 hectares. Its implementation will create about 2,000 jobs.

Amstar is an international private equity fund headquartered in Denver, founded in 1987. It specializes in investments in commercial and residential real estate.