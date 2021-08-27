Investments

15:33 27.08.2021

Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

The Kyiv Investment Forum, which will be held on September 10, 2021, will be dedicated to the smart development of Kyiv region and its creative transformation, said mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

He also noted that Kyiv is focused on embodying transformations that will make the city more technological, ecological and resilient to possible future challenges.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has become a big challenge for the whole world. The new reality forced the city authorities to rethink the key areas and promising areas for unlocking the capital's potential. We see the prospect in the further smart development of Kyiv region and its investment attractive areas - creative industries, information and communication technologies, and pharmaceuticals. It is these sectors of the urban economy that should become the basis for the further economic and social development of the capital," said Klitschko.

According to him, this year, representatives of Kyiv city authorities and international experts will meet at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center at the Investment Forum in Kyiv. The topic for discussion will be municipal challenges aggravated by COVID-19, the global experience in overcoming the economic consequences caused by the pandemic, and the development paths of the capital region.

Within the framework of the forum, a main session will be held on new opportunities for investment-attractive industries, as well as four discussion panels entitled "Tools for attracting investments in projects of Greater Kyiv", "Adaptation to climate change: rapid urban development and environmental preservation", "Maintaining good health and community" and "Creative transformation: codes of a new reality." The West will continue a public talk dedicated to attracting investment in the development of the metropolis.

Also, throughout the entire program of the forum, capital companies will present to investors the potential of the capital region in the field of healthcare, food industry, consumer goods production, logistics, high technologies, public administration, entertainment industry, as well as chemical and light industries.

