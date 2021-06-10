Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on June 9, during a meeting devoted to the state of irrigation with representatives of ministries, called for more active attraction of investors and more effective work in this direction with foreign financial partners, according a posting on the website of the government of Ukraine.

"It is necessary not only to restore old reclamation systems, but also to build a new modern infrastructure following the example of leading countries. One of the options for implementing this task is a public private partnership with a company that is a world leader in this area," the prime minister said in his statement.

Shmyhal said that competent persons should not wait for legislative initiatives on land irrigation projects, but should start working in this direction right now.

"The President of Ukraine has set an ambitious task – to start projects on irrigation of land this year, in particular, to organize and launch pilot projects in Odesa region, which will subsequently be expanded to other southern regions," the prime minister said.

According to the ministry, Shmyhal, following the meeting, instructed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food to accelerate the implementation of goals for land irrigation projects in Ukraine and begin the process of negotiations to organize cooperation in this area with leading companies.