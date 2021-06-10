Investments

12:12 10.06.2021

Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

2 min read
Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on June 9, during a meeting devoted to the state of irrigation with representatives of ministries, called for more active attraction of investors and more effective work in this direction with foreign financial partners, according a posting on the website of the government of Ukraine.

"It is necessary not only to restore old reclamation systems, but also to build a new modern infrastructure following the example of leading countries. One of the options for implementing this task is a public private partnership with a company that is a world leader in this area," the prime minister said in his statement.

Shmyhal said that competent persons should not wait for legislative initiatives on land irrigation projects, but should start working in this direction right now.

"The President of Ukraine has set an ambitious task – to start projects on irrigation of land this year, in particular, to organize and launch pilot projects in Odesa region, which will subsequently be expanded to other southern regions," the prime minister said.

According to the ministry, Shmyhal, following the meeting, instructed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food to accelerate the implementation of goals for land irrigation projects in Ukraine and begin the process of negotiations to organize cooperation in this area with leading companies.

Tags: #investments #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:28 08.06.2021
Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

16:08 02.06.2021
Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

15:15 27.05.2021
PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

10:42 27.05.2021
Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

11:24 25.05.2021
Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

16:50 18.05.2021
Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

17:11 17.05.2021
Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

09:43 17.05.2021
Cabinet to join global initiative of Open Government – Shmyhal

Cabinet to join global initiative of Open Government – Shmyhal

15:37 12.05.2021
Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

15:52 29.04.2021
Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Shmyhal, Polish Dpty PM Gowin discuss regional security, vaccination against COVID-19, development of border infrastructure

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

LATEST

Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Adoption of law on localization to be important incentive for investment - mayor of Dnipro

McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

Edinstvo Group to receive $20 mln investment from Dutch bank FMO, DCP

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD