Investments

12:43 03.06.2021

Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

2 min read
Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

Over the past three years, Nova Poshta Group has invested UAH 6 million in the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), the company's press service has reported on Thursday.

The Group, in particular, notes that it supports the study program of the Economic Journalism Centre "Economics, Markets and Data Analysis" and, since 2021, has established a personal scholarship for students of the master's program in economic analysis. The scholarships will cover 90% of the tuition fees of ten applicants.

In addition, in 2021, Nova Poshta decided to increase its support and add to the annual institutional contribution a grant to equip a favorable educational space in a new school building.

"I am convinced that this educational institution will be a springboard for many talented people who will become a powerful driver for the revival of the country's economy. And Nova Poshta will continue to support those who, like us, strive to change the world for the better," the company's press service said, citing co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klymov.

Nova Poshta notes that the floor will become the center of both student and administrative life. In addition to three classrooms, it houses an open space, where the members of the school team will strategize on new programs and improve the existing ones. Thanks to the concept of mobile workplaces, 140 students and employees will be able to comfortably study and work on the floor.

"Thanks to equipment of the Kyiv School of Economics, visitors will be able to once again see the power of creativity and inspiration that Nova Poshta carries. We are looking forward to the final chord in the arrangement of this floor together with partners," the press service said, citing KSE Director for Partnership Relations Svitlana Denysenko.

As reported, the opening of the new building of the Kyiv School of Economics took place in mid-May 2021 in Kyiv with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tags: #nova_poshta #kse
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:59 17.05.2021
KSE advocates reducing term of study for bachelor's degree to 3 years - Mylovanov

KSE advocates reducing term of study for bachelor's degree to 3 years - Mylovanov

11:02 14.05.2021
Zelensky takes part in opening of KSE new building

Zelensky takes part in opening of KSE new building

15:53 28.04.2021
Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

Nova Poshta Global launches delivery from German online stores

15:06 23.04.2021
Nova Poshta increases payments to budgets by 20% in 2020

Nova Poshta increases payments to budgets by 20% in 2020

10:42 13.04.2021
Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

Nova Poshta opens automated sorting terminal in Cherkasy

13:33 01.04.2021
COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine to stabilizes within two weeks – KSE

COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine to stabilizes within two weeks – KSE

09:57 30.03.2021
Nova Poshta allocates another UAH 10 mln to fight COVID-19 in rural hospitals

Nova Poshta allocates another UAH 10 mln to fight COVID-19 in rural hospitals

13:00 25.03.2021
More than half of Ukraine's regions may enter 'red' zone already next week – KSE

More than half of Ukraine's regions may enter 'red' zone already next week – KSE

19:33 11.02.2021
No more than 20% of population has COVID-19 immunity – KSE

No more than 20% of population has COVID-19 immunity – KSE

16:15 05.01.2021
Decline in PCR testing for COVID-19 can be explained by launch of antigen tests, this doesn't affect decline in incidence – KSE

Decline in PCR testing for COVID-19 can be explained by launch of antigen tests, this doesn't affect decline in incidence – KSE

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

LATEST

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Adoption of law on localization to be important incentive for investment - mayor of Dnipro

McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Edinstvo Group to receive $20 mln investment from Dutch bank FMO, DCP

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD