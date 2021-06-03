Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

Over the past three years, Nova Poshta Group has invested UAH 6 million in the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), the company's press service has reported on Thursday.

The Group, in particular, notes that it supports the study program of the Economic Journalism Centre "Economics, Markets and Data Analysis" and, since 2021, has established a personal scholarship for students of the master's program in economic analysis. The scholarships will cover 90% of the tuition fees of ten applicants.

In addition, in 2021, Nova Poshta decided to increase its support and add to the annual institutional contribution a grant to equip a favorable educational space in a new school building.

"I am convinced that this educational institution will be a springboard for many talented people who will become a powerful driver for the revival of the country's economy. And Nova Poshta will continue to support those who, like us, strive to change the world for the better," the company's press service said, citing co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klymov.

Nova Poshta notes that the floor will become the center of both student and administrative life. In addition to three classrooms, it houses an open space, where the members of the school team will strategize on new programs and improve the existing ones. Thanks to the concept of mobile workplaces, 140 students and employees will be able to comfortably study and work on the floor.

"Thanks to equipment of the Kyiv School of Economics, visitors will be able to once again see the power of creativity and inspiration that Nova Poshta carries. We are looking forward to the final chord in the arrangement of this floor together with partners," the press service said, citing KSE Director for Partnership Relations Svitlana Denysenko.

As reported, the opening of the new building of the Kyiv School of Economics took place in mid-May 2021 in Kyiv with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.