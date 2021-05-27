Investments

12:03 27.05.2021

Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

1 min read
Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov announced the need to build a modern and functional airport in the city, as well as access roads to it.

"One of the main problems for the city of Dnipro is the construction of the long-suffering Dnipro airport. When the city receives a modern and functional airfield, not only the cities, but also the country as a whole will benefit from this. Dnipro should get rid of the status of an island and get normal roads that will connect it with other regions," Filatov said during a speech at the international conference "UkraineInvest Talks: Dnipro."

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) blocked financing for the construction of an airfield at the international airport in Dnipro due to the fact that the Ministry of Infrastructure did not inform the AMCU about plans to provide the airport with state aid in the amount of UAH 1.5 billion.

Construction of an international airport in the city started in 2020.

