Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

Thanks to the implementation of Green Deal, 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine, acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Ukraine has a huge development potential thanks to the Green Deal. We can create 500,000 jobs thanks to it. This is a transition to a 'green' economy, this is a transformation of the country," he said during the fourth German-Ukrainian business forum on Friday.

At the same time, Vitrenko noted that Ukraine has a great potential for producing "green" energy and increasing the level of energy efficiency, as well as the opportunity "to become a partner of Europe for decades in the export of 'green' hydrogen."

As reported, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko in early February announced the launch of the first pilot projects for the production of "green" hydrogen by the end of this year. "Green" hydrogen is the direction where we want to be leaders. We are working to ensure that the first pilot projects appear by the end of 2021, he said.