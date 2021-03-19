Investments

14:19 19.03.2021

Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

1 min read
Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

Thanks to the implementation of Green Deal, 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine, acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Ukraine has a huge development potential thanks to the Green Deal. We can create 500,000 jobs thanks to it. This is a transition to a 'green' economy, this is a transformation of the country," he said during the fourth German-Ukrainian business forum on Friday.

At the same time, Vitrenko noted that Ukraine has a great potential for producing "green" energy and increasing the level of energy efficiency, as well as the opportunity "to become a partner of Europe for decades in the export of 'green' hydrogen."

As reported, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko in early February announced the launch of the first pilot projects for the production of "green" hydrogen by the end of this year. "Green" hydrogen is the direction where we want to be leaders. We are working to ensure that the first pilot projects appear by the end of 2021, he said.

Tags: #vitrenko #green_deal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:23 09.03.2021
Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

16:12 06.03.2021
Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

11:05 23.02.2021
Ukraine overcomes worst period in energy sector in current heating season – Vitrenko

Ukraine overcomes worst period in energy sector in current heating season – Vitrenko

10:02 19.02.2021
Vitrenko admits compensation of feed-in tariff by increasing tax on carbon dioxide emissions

Vitrenko admits compensation of feed-in tariff by increasing tax on carbon dioxide emissions

14:57 16.02.2021
Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

11:34 16.02.2021
Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

09:33 12.02.2021
'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

16:58 11.02.2021
Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

12:19 06.02.2021
Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

17:03 04.02.2021
Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

SBU conducts investigative actions at place of illegal meeting of participants in MS-4 LLC

Chinese investor in Motor Sich criticizes Ukraine's sanctions, claims no possibility of reconciliation

LATEST

National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

Fiala considering using 'investment nannies' mechanism to launch two industrial parks

Head of National Investments Council's Office proposes to create chamber for intl investment disputes at chamber of commerce

Motor Sich President Bohuslayev accuses Chinese partners of refusing to invest, offers to leave them 35% stake

Citrus to appeal in court against Korban's acquisition of 50% stake in group's company – statement

State program for 3-5 years for purchase of passenger cars will help attract intl companies - Ukrzaliznytsia

Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

Stadler exploring possibility of having local manufacturing content at Kyiv Electrical Carriage-Repair Plant

Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

IT company Creatio raises $68 mln investment for development

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD