18:50 29.01.2021

Zelensky discusses implementation of infrastructure projects in Ukraine with top managers of Swiss Stadler Rail AG

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed prospects for cooperation in modernizing the rolling stock of the Ukrainian railway, suburban and urban rail transport during a meeting with a delegation of Switzerland's Stadler Rail AG headed by President of the Board, co-owner of the group Peter Spuhler.

"Zelensky informed his interlocutor about projects for the development of Ukraine's transport infrastructure, and also emphasized the importance of attracting foreign technologies and capital to their implementation. The head of state said that this year Ukraine celebrates the 30th anniversary of independence, so it is planned to launch various projects for the anniversary," the press service of the head of state reported. In particular, much attention is paid to infrastructure facilities.

According to Zelensky, 4,000 km of roads and about 150 bridge crossings were built in 2019.

"This year we have more ambitious plans. We want to increase this number by half. But we are also adding another priority area – airports and railways," he said.

Zelensky pledged his readiness to assist foreign investors.

"The Ukrainian side is interested in the development of subway lines in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, as well as in the development of urban train and high-speed tram lines in different cities," the press service said.

The head of state said that Ukraine has its own manufacturers of railway rolling stock, therefore, an important condition for cooperation with foreign companies is the maximum local content of production on the territory of our state.

"Spuler expressed interest in the company's work on the Ukrainian market and in the creation of joint production facilities with Ukrainian partners," the press service said.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Stadler Rail AG is one of the world leaders in the production of rolling stock for railways – trams, subway trains, suburban and high-speed trains, railway and shunting locomotives, as well as passenger cars.

