Investments

10:07 19.10.2020

Thirty distilleries to be put up for auction at first stage of privatization – Shmyhal

1 min read
Thirty distilleries to be put up for auction at first stage of privatization – Shmyhal

At the first stage of privatization, 30 distilleries, which are part of the state enterprise Ukrspyrt, will be put up for auction, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

According to him, the Ukrspyrt enterprise was synonymous with multibillion-dollar corruption in previous years.

"According to the State Property Fund, the budget loses UAH 8-10 billion annually through shadow schemes in the alcohol industry. Now this is over. Last year, parliament passed a law that demonopolized alcohol production, and this week a historic event took place - the privatization of the first distillery in Nemyriv. The final price turned out to be UAH 5 million higher than the starting price, and the main thing is that the asset was acquired by a profile investor," Prime Minister Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

He noted that this means additional investments in the enterprise, and as a result - an increase in the number of jobs and income to the community budget.

"In general, at the first stage of privatization, 30 distilleries, which are part of the state enterprise Ukrspyrt, will be put up for auction," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #privatization #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:34 19.10.2020
Shmyhal: Joint work with Ukrainian Diaspora demonstrates to the world that Ukraine is changing

Shmyhal: Joint work with Ukrainian Diaspora demonstrates to the world that Ukraine is changing

16:47 13.10.2020
Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine through end of 2020 – PM

Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine through end of 2020 – PM

15:49 12.10.2020
PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

13:12 07.10.2020
Some agreements signed for total EUR 390 mln at Ukraine-EU Summit – Ukrainian PM

Some agreements signed for total EUR 390 mln at Ukraine-EU Summit – Ukrainian PM

13:02 02.10.2020
No talks on purchase of fire fighting equipment in Austria – Shmyhal

No talks on purchase of fire fighting equipment in Austria – Shmyhal

12:16 02.10.2020
Victims of wildfires in Luhansk region to be paid UAH 300,000 each for completely lost housing, victims' families - UAH 200,000 - PM

Victims of wildfires in Luhansk region to be paid UAH 300,000 each for completely lost housing, victims' families - UAH 200,000 - PM

15:14 25.09.2020
Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

12:34 25.09.2020
Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

11:33 09.09.2020
Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

15:44 08.09.2020
Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

LATEST

Danish upholstered furniture maker Hjort Knudsen to invest EUR 11 mln in new plant in Rivne

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

Ukraine-Indonesia company to launch pharmaceutical production worth $1 mln in Kyiv region by year end

Technological holding TECHIIA to invest $200 mln in building Ecotechnopark with data center in Kherson region

EBRD signs EUR 36.5 mln agreement to finance city of Khmelnytsky under Green Cities programme

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD