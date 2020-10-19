Thirty distilleries to be put up for auction at first stage of privatization – Shmyhal

At the first stage of privatization, 30 distilleries, which are part of the state enterprise Ukrspyrt, will be put up for auction, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

According to him, the Ukrspyrt enterprise was synonymous with multibillion-dollar corruption in previous years.

"According to the State Property Fund, the budget loses UAH 8-10 billion annually through shadow schemes in the alcohol industry. Now this is over. Last year, parliament passed a law that demonopolized alcohol production, and this week a historic event took place - the privatization of the first distillery in Nemyriv. The final price turned out to be UAH 5 million higher than the starting price, and the main thing is that the asset was acquired by a profile investor," Prime Minister Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

He noted that this means additional investments in the enterprise, and as a result - an increase in the number of jobs and income to the community budget.

"In general, at the first stage of privatization, 30 distilleries, which are part of the state enterprise Ukrspyrt, will be put up for auction," Shmyhal said.