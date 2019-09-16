Economy

18:00 16.09.2019

Court seizes central office of Prominvestbank

1 min read
Court seizes central office of Prominvestbank

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, has seized the central office of Prominvestbank (PIB, Kyiv) in the capital and another 15 real estate objects owned by the bank, according to the court ruling of September 10 posted in the unified court rulings register on September 13.

A pretrial investigation into this case is conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

According to the prosecutor's petition, Prominvestbank officials, acting together with unidentified persons, using their official position, have committed and continue to take actions aimed at taking possession of property, money in especially large amounts owned by PJSC Prominvestbank.

Such actions of the bank's management are aimed at reducing the bank's liquidity and, as a result, the depreciation of shares.

Tags: #prominvestbank #court
Interfax-Ukraine
