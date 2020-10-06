Investments

18:30 06.10.2020

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

2 min read
Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an action plan to create a joint-stock company (JSC) with the participation of state-run coal mining enterprises and PJSC Centerenergo, government order No. 1215 dated October 5, 2020 was posted on the government's website on Tuesday.

"...to submit to the Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with the established procedure, a draft decision on the establishment of a joint-stock company, to the charter capital of which the corporate rights of PJSC Centrenergo and the property of coal-mining enterprises are transferred according to the list determined by the commission," the government said in the document, ordering the State Property Fund to meet a deadline of March 31, 2021.

According to the action plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, the State Property Fund and the Ministry of Energy, by December 31, 2020, must conduct an inventory and audit of state-owned mines, determine a list of the most efficient annual production capacity of up to 4.2 million tonnes of commercial products of the G brand, which property can be added to the charter capital of the new JSC.

At the same time, by October 7, 2020, DTEK's lease agreement of the Dobropilliavuhillia integral property complex dated December 22, 2010 must be terminated.

The signed documents must include a condition for DTEK Dobropilliavuhillia LLC to repay rent arrears and penalties before the date of termination of the contract, as well as compensation of the depreciation fund at the expense of the movable property of DTEK Dobropilliavuhillia required for coal mining activities, which was assessed by an independent appraiser.

DTEK Dobropilliavuhillia must also waive the right to receive compensation for all inherent improvements made during the lease as compensation to the government for early termination of the lease.

Tags: #centrenergo #cabinet_of_ministers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 23.09.2020
Cabinet instructs drafting proposals for imposing sanctions against online services with Russian content banned in Ukraine

Cabinet instructs drafting proposals for imposing sanctions against online services with Russian content banned in Ukraine

10:20 14.09.2020
Cabinet approves draft state budget 2021 - govt rep in Rada Mokan

Cabinet approves draft state budget 2021 - govt rep in Rada Mokan

15:36 02.09.2020
Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

10:38 02.09.2020
Cabinet could set up ad hoc group on merger of Centrenergo and state mines on Sept 2

Cabinet could set up ad hoc group on merger of Centrenergo and state mines on Sept 2

11:18 01.09.2020
Groysman demands that Cabinet to restore 2019 govt decision on increasing teachers' salaries

Groysman demands that Cabinet to restore 2019 govt decision on increasing teachers' salaries

19:01 17.08.2020
Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

14:09 06.08.2020
Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

15:08 29.07.2020
Govt approves macroeconomic forecast with 4.6% GDP growth in 2021

Govt approves macroeconomic forecast with 4.6% GDP growth in 2021

14:36 22.07.2020
Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

17:33 23.06.2020
Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

LATEST

Infrastructure ministry jointly with business shaping new concept for development of electromobility in Ukraine

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

Infrastructure Ministry to attract UAH 3.8 bln of investments by transferring seven railway stations to concession

Investohills Vesta, EU, the United States create $100 mln seed fund to invest in Ukrainian bad debt market

EIB approves EUR 300 mln loan for energy efficiency of public buildings in Ukraine

Kovalska Group intends to invest $70 mln in Unit.City project

Dragon Capital to start building E40 Industrial Park near Kyiv in 2021

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

Nova Poshta returns to pre-crisis investment program – co-founder

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD