SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are investigating the circumstances of the crash of L-39 combat training aircraft in Zhytomyr region on August 25, as a result of which three pilots of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed.

"The incident occurred on August 25, 2023. During a combat mission, two L-39 combat training aircraft collided in the sky near Zhytomyr. Three pilots of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed," the press service of the SBI reported.

Preliminary qualification of the offense: violation of flight rules or preparation for them (Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

In turn, the AFU Air Forces reported on the Telegram channel that among the dead was a well-known pilot of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade with the call sign JUICE.

The SBI assured that special attention will be paid to the study of the technical condition of the aircraft, compliance with the rules of preparation for flights. Specialized specialists will conduct a thorough diagnosis of "black boxes."

Procedural management is carried out by Zhytomyr Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region.

The SBI and the AFU Air Forces expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims.

"We express our condolences to the relatives of the victims. This is a painful and irreparable loss for all of us. We also ask you to be careful and sympathetic to the timing of the disclosure of sensitive information in accordance with established procedures and ethical standards," reads the telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that under the procedural leadership of Zhytomyr Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the preliminary legal qualification of violations of flight rules or preparation for them (Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"Currently, priority investigative actions are being carried out, an inspection of the scene is being carried out, witnesses are being interrogated, a complex of examinations has been appointed to be carried out in criminal proceedings," the Prosecutor General's Office said.