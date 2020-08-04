DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

Representatives of the DCH group belonged to Oleksandr Yaroslavsky have reached an agreement with Chinese investors representing Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited on joint activities to develop the Ukrainian aircraft industry and, in particular, Zaporizhia-based PJSC Motor Sich, according to a Tuesday press release of DCH.

DCH has a rich experience in the restoration and modernization of industrial enterprises, which the stable functioning of the Kharkiv Tractor Plant, Dniprovsky Steel Works, and the Sukha Balka mine in Kryvy Rih clearly demonstrates.

"DCH has built and effectively administered a modern airport in Kharkiv. Currently, DCH is participating in the project for the construction of a new airport in Dnipro as a private investor in the airport complex," the company said in the press release.

PJSC Motor Sich is one of the world's largest manufacturers of engines for aviation equipment, as well as industrial gas turbine units. It supplies products to more than 100 countries.