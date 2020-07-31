SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv) in the next five years wants to increase its share of the Ukrainian air transportation market up to 50%.

According to the airline's website, in addition, in 2021 it intends to increase the punctuality of flights to 85-95%, and by 2022 – to expand the fleet by five or seven aircraft.

In addition, SkyUp plans to open new bases and fly to new destinations in the next five years, as well as develop domestic and international City Break tourism (two or three days trips) and support the liberalization of the visa regime for entering the country.

Skyup Airlines LLC was registered in Kyiv in June 2016. The founder is Tetiana and Yuriy Alba's ACS-Ukraine LLC, which also owns the JoinUp tour operator!