Investments

17:29 31.07.2020

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

1 min read
SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv) in the next five years wants to increase its share of the Ukrainian air transportation market up to 50%.

According to the airline's website, in addition, in 2021 it intends to increase the punctuality of flights to 85-95%, and by 2022 – to expand the fleet by five or seven aircraft.

In addition, SkyUp plans to open new bases and fly to new destinations in the next five years, as well as develop domestic and international City Break tourism (two or three days trips) and support the liberalization of the visa regime for entering the country.

Skyup Airlines LLC was registered in Kyiv in June 2016. The founder is Tetiana and Yuriy Alba's ACS-Ukraine LLC, which also owns the JoinUp tour operator!

Tags: #transport #skyup
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:54 03.06.2020
Business not ready to support new version of bill on transport regulator – EBA

Business not ready to support new version of bill on transport regulator – EBA

17:26 20.05.2020
Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

13:18 18.05.2020
Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

12:50 14.05.2020
Infrastructure Ministry develops plan for resumption of passenger traffic; airlines offer to resume domestic and intl flights simultaneously

Infrastructure Ministry develops plan for resumption of passenger traffic; airlines offer to resume domestic and intl flights simultaneously

15:23 07.05.2020
Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

14:50 31.03.2020
SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

SkyUp makes over 100 special flights, returning home almost 19,000 Ukrainians within nine days

14:36 21.03.2020
Klitschko: Only critical sphere employees will have access to public transport in Kyiv with special passes from March 23

Klitschko: Only critical sphere employees will have access to public transport in Kyiv with special passes from March 23

13:26 19.03.2020
SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

18:32 18.02.2020
SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

13:30 12.02.2020
SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

SkyUp ready to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Wuhan, waiting for signal from Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

LATEST

MFA names top countries, regions presenting interest to Ukrainian exporters

Ukraine, Italy discuss possible cooperation between Ukravtodor, Alitalia in field of "smart roads"

Most expensive residential complex in Ukraine being built in government quarter sells 40% of apartments

Creation of investment court will help conducting business in Ukraine – opinion

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Court lifts arrest from property of Mykolaiv shipyard Ocean

Ukrtelecom offers state connect 3,900 residential locations to internet in up to 2.5 years for UAH 1.4 bln

Kostal Ukraine seek to open second automotive electronics plant in Kyiv region in April 2021

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD