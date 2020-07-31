Investments

14:45 31.07.2020

MFA names top countries, regions presenting interest to Ukrainian exporters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has conducted a survey of Ukrainian industrial exporters and identified a list of 10 countries and regions that interest them the most, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"We are building our work not on imposing our own vision of the world on Ukrainian business, but, first of all, we want to hear the needs of the business, where it wants to head, and where it needs our support. And we conducted a survey of Ukrainian exporters-industrialists for this, which regions for exporting products interest them the most," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Friday.

He stressed that there is still a large agricultural block, but "the Ukrainian industry needs additional attention, additional support." "And we want to provide such support within the limits of our capabilities in the Foreign Ministry," the minister assured.

"This is a list of 10 countries that are most often recalled in the responses of Ukrainian business. Therefore, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Latin American countries, China, Australia, South Africa, ASEAN countries, Turkey and Bangladesh are among those countries," Kuleba said.

According to him, these are the top 10 countries that are of interest to Ukrainian industry, they will be in the focus of attention of the ministry, and it will help Ukrainian business, Ukrainian industrial goods to enter the markets of these countries.

