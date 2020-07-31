Most expensive residential complex in Ukraine being built in government quarter sells 40% of apartments

Large development company Budhouse Group predicts growth in the cost of one square meter in its premium class project Linden Luxury Residences in Kyiv's Lypky in the government quarter (14B, Liuteranska St.), the design of which was developed by one of the most famous designers in the world Kelly Hoppen, to $10,000 at the stage of its commissioning.

"Today Linden is the most expensive house in the country. Commissioning of the complex is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. Given the high quality of building materials, modern engineering solutions, the lack of analogues and a unique location (the only new building in the Lypky district), the projected average cost of one square meter after commissioning will amount to $10,000, " the head of the sales department of Linden Luxury Residences Serhiy Panfilov said.

According to the company, prices for apartments in the project have already increased by 10-15% since the start of sales.

"Depending on the floor, the price today varies from $4,200 to $8,300 per square meter. At the same time, now one can easily find apartments in the Lypky district, the cost of which per square meter is more than $10,000. At the same time, the quality of these houses is incomparably lower than in our project. Therefore, we are sure that after Linden is inhabited the prices in the secondary market will reach $15,000 and more," Panfilov said.

Currently, about 40% of apartments in the project are no longer available for sale. The total area of the project is 52,500 square meters. It has 140 apartments, as well as 257 parking spaces in a seven-level underground parking area and 1,200 square meters of commercial space.