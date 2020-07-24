EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

Acting President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jurgen Rigterink in a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated the bank's support for reform in Ukraine, welcomed the signature of an agreement on a EUR 1.2 billion macro financial assistance (MFA) with the EU and placement of eurobonds by Ukraine.

"Excellent discussion with President Zelensky of Ukraine during which we reiterated EBRD's support for reform agenda and discussed ways to speed up our public sector engagement. And congrats for the signing of the MFA with the EU Commission and the successful eurobond day," he said on Twitter on Friday.

Zelensky in his Twitter account said that the EBRD has invested EUR 300 million in Ukraine in 2020 and Ukraine appreciates the bank's support.

"Glad that Jurgen Rigterink noted the rapid pace of reforms: the fight against corruption, laws on concession, land market, privatization, banks. We want and make changes for Ukrainians," the Ukrainian president said.