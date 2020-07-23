Investments

10:51 23.07.2020

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

DTEK Energy Holding plans to launch a 1MW/1.5 MWh lithium-ion energy storage system under a contract concluded with an American company Honeywell.

"DTEK and Honeywell today announced an agreement with an American company Honeywell on the supply of a 1MW/1.5 MWh lithium-ion energy storage system. DTEK and Honeywell have begun to design the system and produce it in order to launch the first largest battery in Ukraine at Zaporizhia Power Plant (Enerhodar)," DTEK said on Wednesday, July 22.

General Director of DTEK Energy Dmytro Sakharuk said that it will be the first in Ukraine industrial energy storage system, which will become DTEK's pilot project for the development of models of work for various segments of the country's energy market.

"The batteries will provide ancillary services to the system operator Ukrenergo, guaranteeing the operational safety and independence of the country's energy system," he said.

DTEK is also considering the possibility of connecting storage devices to its renewable energy sources, but this issue needs additional legislative regulation.

General Manager for Renewables and Distributed Assets at Honeywell Process Solutions Eren Ergin said that the energy storage system will create a bankable business model to manage energy storage assets and help balance the grid as the renewable energy mix increases in Ukraine.

DTEK noted that the agreement to launch Honeywell's Experion Energy Program in Ukraine is the core element of an initiative by DTEK to develop the country's first grid-scale energy storage system.

