Facts

15:02 03.07.2024

UN World Food Programme office to continue work in Ukraine

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) on extending the work of the WFP office in Ukraine, the official website of the government reports.

"To approve the draft Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the World Food Programme (WFP) on the continuation of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the World Food Programme (WFP) on the opening of a WFP Office in Ukraine," the govenrment said in order No. 604-r dated June 28, 2024 of the year.

According to the order, Ambassador of Ukraine to Italy Yaroslav Melnyk is authorized to sign the agreement.

 

Tags: #world_food_programme

MORE ABOUT

16:35 25.09.2023
URCS, World Food Programme implementing project in Kherson region

URCS, World Food Programme implementing project in Kherson region

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Energy workers expect improvement in situation with electricity supply from late July - Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy to Bloomberg TV: If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today

Zelenskyy: Death toll in Dnipro as result of Russian missile attack rises to 5 people

LATEST

Daily struggle of anti-aircraft gunners brings closer the time when sky over Ukraine is peaceful – Syrsky

Kuleba, Blinken discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, restoring energy system

France transfers 41 electric generators to Kharkiv and Chernihiv

Kuleba discusses supply of Patriot system with new Dutch FM

Ukraine not ready to compromise with Russia - Yermak on Trump's statement about quick war end

There’re already 53 injured in Dnipro, four in serious condition

Situation in vicinity of Chasiv Yar critically difficult, fighting continues on border of Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal – Khortytsia Group

Blackout schedules on Thursday will be in effect throughout day - DTEK

Kyiv Court of Appeals upholds around-the-clock house arrest for MP Tyschenko

Ukrainian intelligence officers destroy more than dozen units of Russian vehicles, armored vehicles

AD
AD
AD
AD