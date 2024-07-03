UN World Food Programme office to continue work in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) on extending the work of the WFP office in Ukraine, the official website of the government reports.

"To approve the draft Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the World Food Programme (WFP) on the continuation of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the World Food Programme (WFP) on the opening of a WFP Office in Ukraine," the govenrment said in order No. 604-r dated June 28, 2024 of the year.

According to the order, Ambassador of Ukraine to Italy Yaroslav Melnyk is authorized to sign the agreement.