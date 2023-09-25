URCS, World Food Programme implementing project in Kherson region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the World Food Programme continue the implementation of a joint project in Kherson region.

"Last week, the volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross distributed almost 3,300 food packages, provided by the World Food Programme, among the residents of Bilozerka and Bilozerska community," the URCS said on Facebook on Monday.

The most vulnerable populations, including internally displaced persons, families with many children, and persons with disability, received the food packages.

The URCS and the World Food Programme have been implementing the joint project since February 2023.