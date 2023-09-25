Facts

16:35 25.09.2023

URCS, World Food Programme implementing project in Kherson region

1 min read
URCS, World Food Programme implementing project in Kherson region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the World Food Programme continue the implementation of a joint project in Kherson region.

"Last week, the volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross distributed almost 3,300 food packages, provided by the World Food Programme, among the residents of Bilozerka and Bilozerska community," the URCS said on Facebook on Monday.

The most vulnerable populations, including internally displaced persons, families with many children, and persons with disability, received the food packages.

The URCS and the World Food Programme have been implementing the joint project since February 2023.

 

Tags: #urcs #world_food_programme

MORE ABOUT

19:58 22.09.2023
URCS equipping houses with autonomous heating in Okhtyrka

URCS equipping houses with autonomous heating in Okhtyrka

16:51 21.09.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

10:00 21.09.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross hands over water tanks to communities of Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian Red Cross hands over water tanks to communities of Dnipropetrovsk region

18:52 19.09.2023
All-Ukrainian Rehabilitation Center damaged by occupiers in Kyiv region resumes work

All-Ukrainian Rehabilitation Center damaged by occupiers in Kyiv region resumes work

10:00 19.09.2023
Ukrainian, Spanish Red Cross starting Livelihoods Project for residents of affected regions

Ukrainian, Spanish Red Cross starting Livelihoods Project for residents of affected regions

13:58 13.09.2023
URCS helps households affected by Russian aggression

URCS helps households affected by Russian aggression

10:20 12.09.2023
URCS holds summer first aid training

URCS holds summer first aid training

12:24 09.09.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

12:22 09.09.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

10:05 07.09.2023
URCS: Braille book on first aid to be presented in Kyiv

URCS: Braille book on first aid to be presented in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers shell Kherson again, there killed, wounded

As result of night attack on Odesa, buildings of Seaport, hotels in historical center, granaries, warehouses, several households damaged

In Kherson region, Russian soldiers commit sexual violence against women aged 19 to 83 years – UN commission

Defense forces liquidate 420 occupiers, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Air defense forces destroy 30 of 33 air targets fired at Odesa

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation strikes enemy building-up areas 11 times in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Over last 24 hours, 17 military clashes take place on frontline – AFU General Staff

House Speaker McCarthy announces intentions to preserve aid to Ukraine in Pentagon funding bill

Canada introduces new package of sanctions against Russia

Russian occupiers shell Kherson again, there killed, wounded

As result of night attack in Odesa seaport, warehouse with 40,000 tonnes of grain destroyed, several ships damaged

Poroshenko announces transfer of drones, tractors, other equipment worth UAH 55 mln to AFU

Number of casualties in enemy attack on Vovchansk rises to two

As result of night attack on Odesa, buildings of Seaport, hotels in historical center, granaries, warehouses, several households damaged

In Kherson region, Russian soldiers commit sexual violence against women aged 19 to 83 years – UN commission

AD
AD
AD
AD