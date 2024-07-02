Facts

17:18 02.07.2024

Blinken announces news on strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses in coming weeks

2 min read
Blinken announces news on strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses in coming weeks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced news on the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense systems "in the coming weeks as we get to the NATO summit."

"Of course, for both its military capacity and its economic capacity, you've got to make sure that you have air defenses in place to try to protect the areas in which you're making investments. We're driving that. I think you'll see more news on that in the coming weeks as we get to the NATO summit actually next week," he said at a conversation on U.S. foreign policy at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

The fact that the European Union has opened the accession process with Ukraine is the best guarantee that Ukraine will continue to make the necessary reforms to strengthen and deepen its democracy, Blinken said.

According to him, Ukraine's success will become "the strongest possible rebuke to Vladimir Putin." He described Ukraine's success as "a strong, successful country, increasingly integrated with the West, and a country that can stand on its own feet militarily, economically, democratically."

Blinken also emphasized that Ukraine is developing its own defense industrial base in a way that will enable it to help provide for itself, adding that the United States is trying to drive private sector investment into Ukraine to make sure that its economy can grow and thrive.

"We've already seen through the Black Sea that Ukraine is exporting as much as it was before February of 2022. There is extraordinary potential in Ukraine's economy with the right investment," he said.

The Secretary of State recalled that in February of 2022, as Russia attacked Ukraine, their objective was "to literally erase Ukraine from the map, to end its future as an independent country, to subsume it into the greater Russia."

"That hasn't happened and will not happen, and that's because of two things. It's because, of course, of the extraordinary courage and resilience of Ukrainians, but it's also because 50 countries, more than 50 countries, came together – led by the United States," he said.

Tags: #blinken

MORE ABOUT

22:44 15.05.2024
Blinken expects USA and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement within few weeks

Blinken expects USA and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement within few weeks

18:29 15.05.2024
Kuleba: Talks with Blinken focused on Kharkiv, Donetsk regions

Kuleba: Talks with Blinken focused on Kharkiv, Donetsk regions

16:23 15.05.2024
Blinken: Decision on negotiations should be taken by Ukraine, not USA or any other country

Blinken: Decision on negotiations should be taken by Ukraine, not USA or any other country

14:55 15.05.2024
USA ALLOCATES EXTRA $2 BLN IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE - BLINKEN

USA ALLOCATES EXTRA $2 BLN IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE - BLINKEN

11:21 15.05.2024
Blinken promises in Kyiv that USA would confiscate Russian frozen assets

Blinken promises in Kyiv that USA would confiscate Russian frozen assets

10:41 15.05.2024
Blinken: Future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine includes support for defense, security in number of critical areas

Blinken: Future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine includes support for defense, security in number of critical areas

09:34 15.05.2024
Blinken meets with representatives of DEJURE Fund, Anti-Corruption Action Center

Blinken meets with representatives of DEJURE Fund, Anti-Corruption Action Center

21:17 14.05.2024
Blinken: Mobilization to allow Ukraine harden new defense, give rest to defenders who have been holding line for more than two years

Blinken: Mobilization to allow Ukraine harden new defense, give rest to defenders who have been holding line for more than two years

18:28 14.05.2024
Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

11:03 14.05.2024
U.S. military aid to soon arrive in Ukraine – Blinken

U.S. military aid to soon arrive in Ukraine – Blinken

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

Zelenskyy expects sufficient defense support, progress in European integration from Hungarian presidency of EU Council

Two women dead as Russian forces shell Nikopol – regional administration

Orbán: We want to sign global bilateral cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Ukrainian pilots attack enemy ammunition depot in Crimea – Air Force commander

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to prepare analysis of telecom operators' work during power outages

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

Zelenskyy expects sufficient defense support, progress in European integration from Hungarian presidency of EU Council

Two women dead as Russian forces shell Nikopol – regional administration

Orbán: We want to sign global bilateral cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross receive training in Lutsk

Ukrainian pilots attack enemy ammunition depot in Crimea – Air Force commander

Orban to Zelenskyy: Ceasefire could speed up pace of negotiations with Russia

Orbran confirms his arrival in Kyiv: Purpose of Hungarian Presidency is to contribute to solving problems facing EU

ORBAN: WE WANT TO SIGN GLOBAL BILATERAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH UKRAINE

AD
AD
AD
AD