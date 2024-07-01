Facts

18:33 01.07.2024

Due to hot weather, Oblenergo to simultaneously turn off three grids all day on Tuesday – Ukrenergo

1 min read
On Tuesday, July 2, Oblenergo companies will use three stages of shutdowns simultaneously throughout the day, Ukrenergo said.

"The reason is a significant increase in energy consumption due to the hot weather," the system operator said on its Telegram channel.

At the same time, they urged all consumers to use electricity very carefully when available.

As previously reported with reference to DTEK, electricity shutdown schedules on July 2 will be applied throughout the day, as has been the case for a long time.

