Facts

09:32 29.12.2022

Number of regional power companies report emergency blackouts over missile attacks

Due to the threat of missile attacks, emergency blackouts were applied in Zhytomyr and Sumy regions, transmission system operators Zhytomyroblenergo and Sumyoblenergo said on their Facebook pages.

For their part, Cherkasyoblenergo and Mykolaivoblenergo have already been warned about the possibility of using emergency blackouts.

As reported, DTEK announced emergency blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions due to missile attacks that began on Thursday morning. The blackouts are used to avoid serious consequences in the event of missiles hitting the energy infrastructure.

