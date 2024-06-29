Facts

14:32 29.06.2024

Kuleba: World without justice leads to new war

Ukraine’s victory will create reality in which a new Russian attack will be impossible, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said during a panel discussion at the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia.

The minister stressed that the war must end with the achievement of a just and lasting peace, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

“A world without justice leads to a new war. The goal is not just to end the war, but to create conditions in which a new war will become impossible. This will be a victory,” the minister noted.

In this context, Kuleba emphasized the key role of the peace summit and stated that he would continue to cooperate with countries from around the world to restore a just world.

“There are things that unite us all and erase differences. This is the desire to live in peace and develop. For Ukraine this is peace and restoration, which, of course, is a prerequisite for development,” he said.

