Facts

17:38 28.06.2024

Six wounded in reported in Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region

1 min read

The Russian occupiers struck the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region with at least three UABs, as of 17:00, six casualties were known, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"The number of victims in Tsyrkuny has grown to six... There is a fire in a household and an outbuilding. Two more hits occurred on the territory of a civilian enterprise. All relevant services are working on the spot," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

16:49 26.06.2024
Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

13:41 22.06.2024
Private houses, kindergartens, recreation centers, shops damaged in night shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Private houses, kindergartens, recreation centers, shops damaged in night shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

15:54 15.06.2024
One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

18:03 13.06.2024
Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

12:07 12.06.2024
Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

14:28 10.06.2024
In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

20:13 06.06.2024
Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

20:32 04.06.2024
As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

14:36 24.05.2024
UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

12:38 23.05.2024
Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

In Dnipro, as result of Russian missile attack, nine-story building damaged, several floors destroyed

Clear, detailed plan for ending war to be ready this year – Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Martynenko posthumously awarded Order of Merit, second degree

Slovenian govt approves additional EUR5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine – President

Property of brothers of ex-MPs Medvedchuk, Kozak transferred to state management – SBU

LATEST

In Dnipro, as result of Russian missile attack, nine-story building damaged, several floors destroyed

Clear, detailed plan for ending war to be ready this year – Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Martynenko posthumously awarded Order of Merit, second degree

Govt understands how to cover 2025 budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign security agreement in London on July 18

Fifty Ukrainian F-16 maintenance specialists complete training in Denmark

Umerov, Yermak meet with Turkish FM in Ankara

Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We’re working on result on air defense for Ukraine, serious package of military support, strong communiqué

RegioJet transports 21,000 passengers on Chop-Prague route, to increase number of seats on route

Slovenian govt approves additional EUR5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine – President

AD
AD
AD
AD