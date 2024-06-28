Six wounded in reported in Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region

The Russian occupiers struck the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region with at least three UABs, as of 17:00, six casualties were known, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"The number of victims in Tsyrkuny has grown to six... There is a fire in a household and an outbuilding. Two more hits occurred on the territory of a civilian enterprise. All relevant services are working on the spot," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.