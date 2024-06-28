Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We’re working on result on air defense for Ukraine, serious package of military support, strong communiqué

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian side is actively working to ensure that the upcoming NATO summit, which will be held in Washington on July 11-12, is successful, in particular, on air defense, a package of military support for the Defense Forces and a strong communique.

"Now everyone is working to make the NATO anniversary summit a success. Successful for everyone," he said at a press conference with the Slovenian President in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Zelenskyy, today Ukraine is considering participation in several platforms within the framework of the NATO summit.

"[In particular], in the platform for the Patriot air defense coalition, etc. There will definitely be a meeting. And we are working on the result, as I have already said, on the result for the corresponding number of Patriot systems for Ukraine," the President said.

"The second is a serious package of support for our military. We are also working on this," he added. "And we expect a strong document there. We are working on it," he concluded.