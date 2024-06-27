Facts

10:23 27.06.2024

Air defense forces shoot down five out of six missiles, all 23 Shahed-131/136 drones at night

Air defense forces shoot down five out of six missiles, all 23 Shahed-131/136 drones at night

On the night of June 27, air defense forces shot down five missiles of various types and 23 attack UAVs that attacked Ukraine, commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk reported on Thursday morning on the Telegram channel.

"In total, the enemy used six missiles of various types and 23 attack UAVs; one aeroballistic missile Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal (from the airspace of Tambov region - Russia); four cruise missiles Kalibr (from the north-eastern part of the Black Sea ); one guided aircraft missile X-59/X-69 (from the airspace of Kursk region - Russia); and 23 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia)," the message said.

Oleschuk reported that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 28 air targets were shot down, in particular, four Kalibr cruise missiles; one X-59/X-69 guided aircraft missile; 23 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in combat work.

