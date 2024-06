Lithuania to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP to support Ukraine – Nausėda

The State Defense Council of Lithuania has decided to allocate funds to support Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said.

"Today at the State Defense Council meeting, we agreed to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for security and defense support to Ukraine. Lithuania will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine until victory. We will always support freedom," Nausėda said on Twitter.