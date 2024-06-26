Number of casualties in Derhachi rises to nine – regional administration

The number of people injured as a result of an airstrike inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on Derhachi, Kharkiv region, increased to nine, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, Head of Derhachi Town Military Administration Viachesav Zadorenko reported five casualties: two people were injured by debris and the other three, including two children, suffered an acute stress reaction.