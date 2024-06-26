Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

The South American state of Guyana has joined the communique of the Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his social network X (Twitter).

“I am grateful to Guyana for joining the inaugural Peace Summit’s joint communiqué,” the President wrote.

According to him, “it is critical that the vision of a just peace based on respect for UN Charter purposes and principles is shared by a growing number of countries in South America.”

Zelenskyy also noted that the international coalition of peace-loving states committed to these principles is growing every day.

“We continue to work together to expand global support for the Peace Formula and the steps necessary to implement it,” he concluded.