Facts

14:42 25.06.2024

ECHR recognizes exhaustive evidence in ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ case regarding Crimea – Justice Ministry

The European Court of Human Rights has recognized that the government of Ukraine has provided exhaustive evidence in the case "Ukraine v. the Russian Federation" regarding Crimea, the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has reported.

"In its decision, the ECHR indicated that the government of Ukraine provided exhaustive evidence that effectively and beyond any doubt demonstrated large-scale and systematic violations by representatives of the Russian Federation and persons under its control of the rights and freedoms protected by the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (hereinafter - the Convention) and its Protocols," the message posted on Facebook on Tuesday reads.

