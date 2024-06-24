Facts

17:57 24.06.2024

Centerenergo's Supervisory Board dismisses Churkin from CEO post, appoints Harkavy

1 min read
Centerenergo's Supervisory Board dismisses Churkin from CEO post, appoints Harkavy

The Supervisory Board of PJSC Centerenergo decided to terminate the powers of the company's CEO Andriy Churkin in accordance with the application he submitted and elected member of the directorate Yevhen Harkavy to this post from June 25.

According to data in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the Supervisory Board of Centerenergo made this decision on Monday, terminating Harkavy's powers as a member of the directorate before being appointed to the position of head of the company. No one was elected to this position in his place.

Harkavy became a member of the directorate of Centerenergo from August 29, 2023 – after the appointment of Churkin as CEO (from August 15, 2023). Before that, he held the positions of head of the department for production and technical policy of Centerenergo, head of the production and technical department, deputy chief engineer for operation and ecology, acting. chief engineer of Trypilska Thermal Power Plant.

The term for which he is elected as the head of the company is until termination of powers in the prescribed manner.

Tags: #centerenergo

MORE ABOUT

14:58 20.01.2021
DTEK denies Centrenergo's accusations of failure to meet coal supply obligations

DTEK denies Centrenergo's accusations of failure to meet coal supply obligations

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Tuesday – DTEK

LATEST

EU agrees to provide EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine for armament from windfall revenues from immobilized Russian assets – Borrell

Ukraine, Denmark discuss deepening of defense partnership

We're already working on concept of forthcoming Crimean Platform Summit – Tasheva

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots after 2024

Zelenskyy: Another state joins communique of Peace Summit – Malawi

Zelenskyy replaces Commander of AFU Joint Forces, Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov

Four people injured in enemy shelling of Nikopol district – regional administration

USA to finance printing of more than 3 mln textbooks for Ukrainian primary school pupils – White House

Death toll from missile attack on Pokrovsk rises to five, 41 people, incl four children, injured – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD