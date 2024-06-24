Centerenergo's Supervisory Board dismisses Churkin from CEO post, appoints Harkavy

The Supervisory Board of PJSC Centerenergo decided to terminate the powers of the company's CEO Andriy Churkin in accordance with the application he submitted and elected member of the directorate Yevhen Harkavy to this post from June 25.

According to data in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the Supervisory Board of Centerenergo made this decision on Monday, terminating Harkavy's powers as a member of the directorate before being appointed to the position of head of the company. No one was elected to this position in his place.

Harkavy became a member of the directorate of Centerenergo from August 29, 2023 – after the appointment of Churkin as CEO (from August 15, 2023). Before that, he held the positions of head of the department for production and technical policy of Centerenergo, head of the production and technical department, deputy chief engineer for operation and ecology, acting. chief engineer of Trypilska Thermal Power Plant.

The term for which he is elected as the head of the company is until termination of powers in the prescribed manner.