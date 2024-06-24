Facts

17:12 24.06.2024

One dead, one wounded as Russian forces attack Kurakhove – Donetsk regional administration

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

The Russian occupation forces dropped a guided air bomb on Kurakhove, Donetsk region, on Monday, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Russia dropped a guided air bomb on the town – a 62-year-old man was killed, and infrastructure facility was damaged. Also, Druzhkivka came under fire – we have been informed about one injured person and one damaged facility there," he said on the Telegram channel.

The official called on residents of the region to get evacuated to safer parts of the country.

Tags: #kurakhove #air_bomb #filashkin

