Facts

14:17 21.06.2024

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Bass arrives in Kyiv

1 min read

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass has arrived in Kyiv, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

“Great to welcome Under Secretary of State John Bass back to Kyiv to meet with Government of Ukraine counterparts and other partners to reiterate our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal aggression,” the Ambassador said on X.

As reported, in March, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the imminent resignation of his deputy for political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

He noted that they, along with U.S. President Joe Biden, asked Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs to temporarily serve as Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

John Bass has been working at the State Department for many years. In particular, he served as the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia in 2009-2012, to Turkey in 2014-2017 and to Afghanistan in 2017-2020.

