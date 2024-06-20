Facts

20:26 20.06.2024

Zelenskyy on Staff HQ meeting: Govt tasked to develop conditions simplifying installation of solar panels, batteries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters on the topic of energy security, following which the government was instructed to develop conditions that simplify the installation of solar panels and batteries for the population.

“I held a meeting of the Staff focused solely on energy security. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Energy German Galushchenko, Head of Naftogaz Oleksiy Chernyshov, and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk delivered reports,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

“The government has been tasked with developing conditions that will make it easier for people to install solar panels and batteries, with tax and customs benefits, and special loan programs,” the President noted.

In addition, he expects the government to develop a strategy for the development of renewable energy and distributed generation at the state level. Zelenskyy stressed that all public and administrative buildings should be equipped with energy-saving technologies.

“Solar panels, smart meters, and energy storage units must appear in every school and hospital as soon as possible. Regional military administrations have been tasked with overseeing this at the local level,” the President stressed.

He added that Ukraine is actively preparing for the next heating season.

“We are restoring what can be restored and building comprehensive protection in terms of engineering structures, electronic warfare and air defense systems. We are actively working with partners on additional Patriot systems. We are doing everything to ensure that Russian attempts to blackmail us with heat and electricity fail,” the head of state summed up.

