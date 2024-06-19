Facts

16:06 19.06.2024

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

2 min read
SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has reported suspicion to a former company commander of the Berkut riot police in Sevastopol and a policeman from this detachment who were the direct executors of the mass shooting at Maidan activists on February 20, 2014.

"The SBI has reported suspicion to a former commander of a company of the Berkut special detachment of the Department of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine in Sevastopol and one of policemen from this detachment. They were the direct executors of the mass shooting at Maidan activists and were in fact the first to start shooting at the protesters," the SBI said on its website on Wednesday.

As the investigation established, on February 20, 2014, on Kyiv's Instytutska Street, "these officers of the Berkut special police carried out the order of senior management and used firearms equipped with lead buckshot cartridges against protest participants. Directly because of them, three protesters died, and another three were inflicted with gunshot wounds of varying severity."

It is noted that their shots actually became the impetus for the continuation of deliberate killings of protest participants, already with the use of rifled service automatic and sniper firearms, by fighters of the special forces of the Kyiv-based Berkut (the so-called "black company") and internal troops of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine. Because of their actions, 48 protesters died and another 90 sustained gunshot wounds.

"After these events, the commander of the Sevastopol Berkut, together with the employees of the unit he led, fled to Sevastopol to avoid responsibility, where they subsequently went over to the enemy side and contributed to the annexation of the peninsula," the SBI said.

The pre-trial investigation into this episode of criminal acts continues. For committing these crimes, the commander of the Sevastopol Berkut and his subordinate face punishment in the form of imprisonment from ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

Procedural guidance in the proceedings is carried out by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

Tags: #sbi #maidan_affairs

MORE ABOUT

12:48 04.06.2024
In case of enemy's breakthrough in Kharkiv region, military leadership, fighters interrogated, secret documents being studied – Udovychenko

In case of enemy's breakthrough in Kharkiv region, military leadership, fighters interrogated, secret documents being studied – Udovychenko

12:08 04.06.2024
First dpty director of SBI: Dubinsky's treason case at final stage, we will hear a lot of interesting episodes at trial

First dpty director of SBI: Dubinsky's treason case at final stage, we will hear a lot of interesting episodes at trial

11:44 04.06.2024
No procedural rationale in Bakanov's interrogations, conspiracy theory about his immunity inappropriate – SBI first dpty director

No procedural rationale in Bakanov's interrogations, conspiracy theory about his immunity inappropriate – SBI first dpty director

13:36 30.05.2024
SBI Director: We facilitate return of fighters to positions, do not improve statistics of criminal cases

SBI Director: We facilitate return of fighters to positions, do not improve statistics of criminal cases

12:56 03.05.2024
SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

16:27 06.04.2024
SBI completes investigation into case of concern selling components to Russian military-industrial complex

SBI completes investigation into case of concern selling components to Russian military-industrial complex

11:59 20.02.2024
SBI notifies Sivkovych of suspicion of organizing beating of students on Maidan in 2013

SBI notifies Sivkovych of suspicion of organizing beating of students on Maidan in 2013

13:45 19.02.2024
Participants in Revolution of Dignity beaten, killed by Ukrainian law enforcers under Russia's influence; no Russian snipers on Maidan

Participants in Revolution of Dignity beaten, killed by Ukrainian law enforcers under Russia's influence; no Russian snipers on Maidan

14:14 13.02.2024
Court seizes assets of the Russian oligarch Savvidi as state income – SBI

Court seizes assets of the Russian oligarch Savvidi as state income – SBI

11:50 10.01.2024
Ex-Deputy Minister of Defense Shapovalov notified of new suspicions of embezzlement of almost UAH 950 mln

Ex-Deputy Minister of Defense Shapovalov notified of new suspicions of embezzlement of almost UAH 950 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

NBU notes growth of macroeconomic risk, capital risk in its Financial Stability Report

Zelenskyy: Destruction of Russian positions, launchers near border really matters

LATEST

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

Stefanyshina: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

Some 20% of Ukrainian IT specialists work abroad - study

Suspicion for not showing up to military service being prepared for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin – source

Arricano opens Silpo supermarkets in Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

Turkish Ambassador, Ukrainian President’s rep in Autonomous Republic of Crimea discuss preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Russia's decision to place Western officials on its wanted list part of its effort to violate sovereignty of NATO member states, justify possible future Russian aggression against NATO – ISW

Speaker of Polish Sejm arrives in Ukraine - Kondratiuk

AD
AD
AD
AD