Stoltenberg: We talking only about modernization, not about increasing number of nuclear weapons

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claims that with regard to nuclear weapons, we are talking exclusively about modernization, and not about increasing their number.

He told reporters about this on Monday in Washington after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, answering a question from reporters about NATO nuclear weapons.

"There are no plans to expand the number of countries, NATO allies, with nuclear weapons. That's nothing new, it's not new either that we are modernizing this nuclear deterrent. We are replacing old planes, aircraft, legacy aircraft, with a new fifth generation aircraft and the United States is modernizing the weapons they have deployed. So this is nothing new. This is modernization on NATO's nuclear deterrent, which has been going on for some time, and we have been transparent about that and it has been communicated for many years," Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, the Secretary General recalled that NATO has had a nuclear deterrent factor for decades. "That's nothing new, it's not new either that we are modernizing this nuclear deterrent," he said.