Govt redirects UAH 238.3 mln to construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has redirected UAH 238.3 million to the construction of military engineering and technical and fortification structures in Kharkiv region.

This decision was approved at a government meeting on Tuesday, Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said.

In particular, the assets in the amount of UAH 238.3 million were transferred to Kharkiv Regional State Administration (for Kharkiv Regional Military Administration) for the construction of military engineering and technical and fortification structures, fortification equipment of defensive lines, development of the nonexplosive obstacles system.

Previously, these funds were allocated from the reserve fund of the national budget to Mykolaiv and Rivne regional military administrations.