Facts

18:50 18.06.2024

Govt redirects UAH 238.3 mln to construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region

1 min read
Govt redirects UAH 238.3 mln to construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has redirected UAH 238.3 million to the construction of military engineering and technical and fortification structures in Kharkiv region.

This decision was approved at a government meeting on Tuesday, Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said.

In particular, the assets in the amount of UAH 238.3 million were transferred to Kharkiv Regional State Administration (for Kharkiv Regional Military Administration) for the construction of military engineering and technical and fortification structures, fortification equipment of defensive lines, development of the nonexplosive obstacles system.

Previously, these funds were allocated from the reserve fund of the national budget to Mykolaiv and Rivne regional military administrations.

Tags: #fortifications

MORE ABOUT

18:56 30.05.2024
Forests of Ukraine ready to fully provide wood for construction of fortifications without intermediaries – director general

Forests of Ukraine ready to fully provide wood for construction of fortifications without intermediaries – director general

20:45 17.05.2024
In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

In Vovchansk, as result of enemy shelling, one person killed, one wounde

18:49 05.04.2024
Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Chernihiv region

19:34 01.04.2024
About a thousand kilometers of fortifications, several rings of defense built around Kyiv

About a thousand kilometers of fortifications, several rings of defense built around Kyiv

19:50 27.03.2024
Zelenskyy gets acquainted with construction of fortifications in Sumy region

Zelenskyy gets acquainted with construction of fortifications in Sumy region

19:24 12.01.2024
Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

11:52 01.09.2023
Kyiv intends to allocate UAH 800 mln for fortifications, UAH 300 mln for AFU needs

Kyiv intends to allocate UAH 800 mln for fortifications, UAH 300 mln for AFU needs

17:56 16.02.2023
Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

10:02 25.05.2015
Fortifications in east 'practically 90%' ready - Ukraine minister

Fortifications in east 'practically 90%' ready - Ukraine minister

11:15 23.05.2015
Fortifications in east 'practically 90%' ready - Ukraine minister

Fortifications in east 'practically 90%' ready - Ukraine minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

EU becomes observer of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Borrell

Ukraine has to win this war to join NATO – White House

AFU eliminate 1,230 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Stoltenberg: We talking only about modernization, not about increasing number of nuclear weapons

Parliament adopts at 1st reading bills on traceability of water resources, attracting investment in fishing industry

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to conduct regular briefings on state of energy system

No legal obstacles to confiscation of Russian sovereign assets – Ministry of Justice

Verkhovna Rada greenlights financing of defense forces by local councils

First intergovernmental conferences between EU and Moldova, Ukraine to take place in Luxembourg on June 25

Kazakh oppositionist Aydos Sadykov attacked in Kyiv – source

Police launch investigation into murder attempt on Kazakh citizen in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD