Scholz: Global security concerns do not justify invasion, let's look for road map

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz notes that the Russian Federation should be involved in the peace process, but it continues the war, refusing a collective call for peace.

"It is true peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without involving Russia. But let us not forget that as we speak, Russia continues to relentlessly wage its brutal war," Scholz said at the first plenary session of the global Peace Summit.

According to him, the Russian Federation could end the war at any time if it stopped attacks and withdrew its troops.

"Russia has refused to heed our collective call for peace on the basis of the UN Charter and international law," he emphasized.

"Despite security concerns, this cannot justify an invasion of a peaceful neighboring country," Scholz said, emphasizing that Ukraine "is the victim of unprovoked aggression, that has had the courage to present to the world a Peace Plan."

"We should jointly seek to achieve a framework and a road map... I have compared this process to a small plant that needs watering, nurturing and delicate care. Let us engage collectively in ensuring that this plant develops and grows. Let us intensify our efforts," the chancellor concluded.