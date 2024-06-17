Facts

Norway's PM at Peace Summit announces assistance to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced a package to aid in the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, specifically for hospitals in Kharkiv region.

He said at the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit that Norway will support Ukraine, its right to defense, as well as in its civil spheres.

At the summit, the country presented a support package to restore Ukraine's power system, ensuring electricity for Kharkiv hospitals and the security of these key services, and Norway will continue to support Ukraine in bringing its children back.

The Prime Minister assured that Norway would be with Ukraine in the next stage and noted that preparation for the next summit would begin after this one.

Støre emphasized the importance of cooperation to make the next summit successful.

And after this summit, he said that he felt even more inspired that there will be success on this path.

Western media reported on Sunday that according to Støre, the Norwegian authorities will provide $103 million to Ukraine to restore its power grid and ensure power supply before winter. Støre stressed that it is important to begin infrastructure repair efforts before winter arrives. Of this amount, $11.2 million will be spent on repairs in Kharkiv region, with plans to install solar panels in several locations.

In 2022, Norway provided $196 million to Ukraine to support the energy sector, and $177 million in 2023.

Oslo had previously promised $7 billion to aid Ukraine in military and humanitarian spheres from 2023 to 2027.

