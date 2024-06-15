Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine's East, inflict twelve airstrikes since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Since the beginning of the current day, 31 combat clashes occurred on the front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The occupiers inflicted twelve airstrikes using 19 guided air bombs and 547 times shelled the positions of our troops. Russian terrorists also used 18 kamikaze drones for strikes," it said on the Telegram channel.

In the Kharkiv axis, since the beginning of the day, Russian terrorists have tried three times to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. An attack was repulsed in the vicinity of Tykhe. The battle continues in two locations in the Vovchansk district.

As of 10:00, five combat clashes are ongoing in the Kupiansk axis. The occupiers are trying to push Ukrainian units from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Andriyivka, Hrekivka, and Nevske. The situation there is under control.

In the Siversky axis, the enemy is attacking Ukrainian soldiers in the vicinity of Rozdolivka. A battle is ongoing there. The enemy has no success.

In the Kurakhove axis, five enemy attempts to break into the Ukrainian defenses near Peremoha and Paraskoviyivka were successfully repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Vremivka axis, Ukrainian soldiers have been repelling an attack in the Staromayorske district. The situation is under control. In the vicinity of Urozhaine and Vodiane, four clashes have already ended. The enemy has suffered losses and is regrouping.

In the Orikhiv axis, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers from positions in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. The occupiers' losses are being clarified.

In other areas, the situation has not undergone significant changes.