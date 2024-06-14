Facts

11:29 14.06.2024

Air defense forces shoot down seven out of 14 missiles, 17 out of 17 attack UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

Air defense forces shot down seven out of 14 missiles and 17 out of 17 attack UAVs attacking Ukraine at night, Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk said on his Telegram channel.

He noted that "on the night of June 14, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine, using missiles of various types and shock UAVs of the Shahed type.

"In total, the enemy used 31 means of air attack including 14 air-based, ground-based missiles and 17 attack UAVs, namely: 10 X-101/X–555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 TC strategic aviation aircraft (launch area Saratov region - RF.); three Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launches from Crimea and Krasnodar Territory – Russian Federation); one aerobatic X-47M2 Kinzhal missile (from the airspace of Tambov region – Russian Federation); 17 shock UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (launch area – Yeysk – Russian Federation)," the message says.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are involved in repelling the enemy's air attack. As a result of the anti-aircraft battle in Khmelnytsky, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions, 24 air targets were shot down: seven X-101/X-555 cruise missiles; 17 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs.

