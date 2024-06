Hourly electricity outage schedules on Tues to be in effect from 14:00 to 19:00 – Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo announced on Tuesday, June 11, the application of hourly power outage schedules from 14:00 to 19:00 in all regions of Ukraine.

As noted in its statement on the Telegram channel on Monday evening, emergency shutdowns introduced today for industry and the population in Kharkiv have been cancelled, and hourly shutdowns in all regions are in effect from 16:00 to 22:00, as previously reported.