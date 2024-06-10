Facts

13:53 10.06.2024

No active assault efforts by Russian forces recorded in Sumy region border districts yet – Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian occupation forces tried to "test the defenses" in the Ryzhivka direction in Sumy region, but no active enemy assault efforts in the border area were recorded yet, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko has said.

"Sumy region. As of now, this is not the beginning of what happened in Kharkiv region. The Russian forces tried to test the defense in the direction of Ryzhivka, which is a 'satellite' of Russia's Tetkino. There are no active hostilities in the border area yet. The defense forces are monitoring the situation, the enemy received fire defeat," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, "it is not worth comparing the situation with Kharkiv region, as of 08:00."

In addition, Kovalenko denied a statement made by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov about the alleged capturing of Ryzhivka, adding that "Kadyrov's fighters are an information army, the emphasis is on the information component."

At the same time, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation noted that the threat of Russian operations remains in the border area.

