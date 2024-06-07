Ukrzaliznytsia to abolish some electric train trips, cut frequency of remaining ones due to shortage of electricity

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, in order to save electricity consumption, is reducing the frequency of some electric train routes and changing their routes, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday.

Throughout June, the company will temporarily adjust the schedules of 74 suburban electric trains across the country. These changes will not affect critical electric trains that transport people to and from work.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is helping the entire country save electricity consumption by introducing several measures. To help the country withstand and avoid blackouts, railway workers are temporarily making changes to the schedule of suburban electric trains," the statement said.

Some trains will not run temporarily, some will change their frequency, and some routes will be limited.

The company assured that it would make every effort to maintain railway communication between all settlements.

On certain routes of the Lviv and Prydniprovska railways, the first schedule changes took effect on June 7. Similar changes will be introduced on the Pivdenno-Zakhidna and Pivdenna railways.

Ukrzaliznytsia apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and urges people to check train schedules at ticket offices, information services, on its official websites, and on the websites of regional branches.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is closely monitoring the energy supply situation and, if the situation improves and limits increase, it will gradually restore the movement of suburban electric trains," the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to implement projects in various regions of Ukraine to generate electricity. This involves dozens of distributed generation facilities with a total capacity of up to 250 MW, which will partially cover the energy needs of Ukrzaliznytsia's critical infrastructure and other consumers connected to the company's distribution network.

Ukrzaliznytsia is seeking funding sources, including negotiating grants and international financial assistance, and continuing consultations with equipment suppliers.

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Yevhen Liaschenko told Forbes that the company might start building dozens of gas power plants in various regions this summer, with a total capacity of up to 250 MW, to meet Ukrzaliznytsia's total need of 300 MW.