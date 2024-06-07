Implementation of France's initiative on new EU sanctions to combat Russia's disinformation is important – Zelenskyy at meeting with President of National Assembly

During an official visit to France on Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet and the heads of parliamentary committees.

The head of state thanked the French parliament and the whole of France for supporting Ukraine.

"The implementation of France's initiative to introduce a new regime of EU sanctions aimed at combating Russia's disinformation and destabilization of Europe is important," he said during the meeting.

Zelenskyy also discussed with the French parliamentarians the preparations for the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's European integration priorities, particularly the expected adoption of the negotiating framework for the actual launch of EU accession talks.

Earlier on Friday, Braun-Pivet stated that France and its parliamentarians will not make any compromises to respect for international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.