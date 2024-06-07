Facts

17:18 07.06.2024

Implementation of France's initiative on new EU sanctions to combat Russia's disinformation is important – Zelenskyy at meeting with President of National Assembly

1 min read
Implementation of France's initiative on new EU sanctions to combat Russia's disinformation is important – Zelenskyy at meeting with President of National Assembly

During an official visit to France on Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet and the heads of parliamentary committees.

The head of state thanked the French parliament and the whole of France for supporting Ukraine.

"The implementation of France's initiative to introduce a new regime of EU sanctions aimed at combating Russia's disinformation and destabilization of Europe is important," he said during the meeting.

Zelenskyy also discussed with the French parliamentarians the preparations for the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

Special attention was paid to Ukraine's European integration priorities, particularly the expected adoption of the negotiating framework for the actual launch of EU accession talks.

Earlier on Friday, Braun-Pivet stated that France and its parliamentarians will not make any compromises to respect for international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

AD

HOT NEWS

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

EU ambassadors again fail to approve decision on starting EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary opposes

All govt agencies tasked with reducing power consumption – Shmyhal

France, its parliamentarians won't make compromise to respect for intl law, Ukraine's territorial integrity – President of National Assembly

LATEST

USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale Russian invasion – Pentagon

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

URCS Emergency Response Units help evacuate residents of Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk region

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

Dialogue on arranging Zelenskyy-Orbán meeting continues – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

Ukrzaliznytsia to abolish some electric train trips, cut frequency of remaining ones due to shortage of electricity

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

Zelenskyy, KNDS Board Chairman sign document on creation of subsidiary for military equipment, munitions production in Ukraine

Netherlands to make combat vehicles for Ukraine with Denmark, Patriot missiles with Germany

AD
AD
AD
AD