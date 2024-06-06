Border blocking at Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne checkpoint to last until June 7 – State Border Guard Service

The Polish side announced the time to stop blocking the movement of trucks across the Ukrainian-Polish border, reports the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"According to information received from the Polish side, the blocking of traffic at the Hrebenne checkpoint will last until 00:00 June 7, Kyiv time," the message on Facebook indicates.

As part of the announced blockade, protesters do not allow trucks to leave Ukraine.